No ‘darshan’ of Holy Trinity till March 31, rituals to continue

By Express News Service

PURI/SAMBALPUR: FOR the first time in the history of Sri Jagannath temple, devotees will not be allowed to have ‘darshan’ of Lord Jagannath and His Siblings as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of coronavirus. The temple will remain closed for devotees from Friday to March 31.

Puri Collector Balwant Singh told mediapersons on Thursday that since it was almost impossible on part of the temple and district administration to enforce safe distance of one metre between devotees, it was decided to close the shrine.

The decision to close the temple in wake of coronavirus outbreak was discussed with servitors and they agreed to it. However, this will have no impact on rituals and offering of Kotha Bhoga to the deities.

Servitors will be allowed to carry out the rituals in the main temple and other temples in the complex after wearing masks and washing their hands.

Senior servitor Ramchandra Dasmahapatra said the Chhatisha Nijog has consented to abide by the restrictions. “The Collector has assured us to compensate the revenue loss,” he said.

Similarly, the Samaleswari temple trust board has decided to close the temple for an indefinite period from Friday following the State Government advisory.

Earlier on Monday, the temple trust board debarred devotees from entering the sanctum of the temple to ensure social distancing.President of the board, Sanjay Baboo said rituals of Goddess Samleswari will be performed as usual.

Manasik Pataka of Srimandir catches fire

Puri: A small flag fashioned on the lower portion of Neelachakra atop the Sri Jagannath temple caught fire on Thursday evening. On the occasion of ‘Ekadashi’, the mahadeep (a large clay lamp) was lifted atop the Amaloka of the temple by a servitor. After circumambulating the Neelachakra, the ‘mahadeep’ was placed at the bottom of Neelachakra as is the usual practice. Soon after when the servitor was climbing down, the ‘mahadeep’ flame came in contact with a small flag called ‘Manasik Pataka’ due to strong wind. The flame extinguished after it consumed the entire flag. Many devotees, who were present inside the temple complex, believe it as a bad omen while others opined it was an accident.