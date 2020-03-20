Recruitment in NOU put off

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Written examinations for recruitment of non-teaching posts in Group A, B and C of North Orissa University (NOU) were postponed owing to coronovirus scare on Thursday.The examinations were scheduled to be held on March 21 and 30.Registrar of the university Pramod Kumar Satpathy said written examinations for non-teaching posts were postponed as per orders of the Higher Education department.