STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Shadow on tourism in tribal belt

The district administration banned entry of visitors into the park and stopped all bookings from Wednesday.

Published: 20th March 2020 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Tourism industry in Mayurbhanj district has taken a big hit after the administration locked down Similipal National Park as part of the preventive measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The district administration banned entry of visitors into the park and stopped all bookings from Wednesday. Deputy Director of Similipal Dr Jagyandatta Pati said as per the directive of the district magistrate, tourist entry into Similipal Tiger Reserve including the Ramtirtha Eco-tourism site has been stopped. The park will remain out of bound for visitors until further orders.

Following the move, the two entry points of the park, at Pithabata and Kaliani in Jashipur, wore a deserted look. A huge number of tourists including those at the eco retreat hubs, were present inside the park when the closure order was issued. The tourist spots have been cleared of all visitors, Pati said.

From November 1, 2019 to March 18 this year, as many as 21,206 tourists visited the Similipal. The tourist footfall was comparatively better than last season during this period, he added. The coronavirus scare has also affected the tourist footfall at Haribaldev Jew temple in Baripada, Kichekeswari temple and other shrines.

Servitor of Haribaldev Jew temple Kameswar Tripathy said after the panic over COVID-19 outbreak spread in the district, the number of devotees and tourists visiting the shrine has come down drastically.
He alleged that neither the district health officials nor the endowment department has conducted any awareness campaigns to educate the servitors about the coronavirus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp