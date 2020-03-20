Shadow on tourism in tribal belt

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Tourism industry in Mayurbhanj district has taken a big hit after the administration locked down Similipal National Park as part of the preventive measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The district administration banned entry of visitors into the park and stopped all bookings from Wednesday. Deputy Director of Similipal Dr Jagyandatta Pati said as per the directive of the district magistrate, tourist entry into Similipal Tiger Reserve including the Ramtirtha Eco-tourism site has been stopped. The park will remain out of bound for visitors until further orders.

Following the move, the two entry points of the park, at Pithabata and Kaliani in Jashipur, wore a deserted look. A huge number of tourists including those at the eco retreat hubs, were present inside the park when the closure order was issued. The tourist spots have been cleared of all visitors, Pati said.

From November 1, 2019 to March 18 this year, as many as 21,206 tourists visited the Similipal. The tourist footfall was comparatively better than last season during this period, he added. The coronavirus scare has also affected the tourist footfall at Haribaldev Jew temple in Baripada, Kichekeswari temple and other shrines.

Servitor of Haribaldev Jew temple Kameswar Tripathy said after the panic over COVID-19 outbreak spread in the district, the number of devotees and tourists visiting the shrine has come down drastically.

He alleged that neither the district health officials nor the endowment department has conducted any awareness campaigns to educate the servitors about the coronavirus.