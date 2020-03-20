With 12,000 calls in 24 hrs, COVID-19 control room in Odisha to get boost

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government has decided to augment the capacity of State control room for COVID-19 that received 12,268 calls in the last 24 hours. While 85 staff were manning the control room so far, 65 more will be deployed by Friday evening to ensure that the people who are calling 104 for health assistance, information, guidance or registration are addressed properly.

Works Secretary and in-charge of the control room Dr Krishan Kumar said 150 people will be engaged at the control room for its smooth functioning. “Apart from them, a 15-member team of doctors led by a former director Dr Saroj Nayak will be deployed in three shifts to provide expert advice to people who are calling the control room. It will function 24x7 till end of this month,” he said. Kumar said, if required, the Government will roll out its second phase with deployment of additional 150 personnel and 15 more doctors to lessen the load on the system. Responding to the appeals of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 2,626 people from 109 countries have registered with the designated covid19.odisha.gov.in portal and through the control room so far. They belong to all 30 districts of the State.

“We have also set up another outbound call centre (OCC) at Odisha Computer Application Centre to assist those who have registered with us and are under home quarantine. Nearly 100 people will be deployed and they will call them twice and send SMS,” he said.

The data of foreign-returned are being analysed and once it is ready, it will help heath department strategise further course of action.

The OCC will be guided by a team of seven-doctors led by Dr Braja Das. It has also been decided to shift the State health control room to the Smart City office at Bhawani Mall and Director of Family Welfare will remain in-charge as nodal officer. Five doctors led by a joint director will remain deployed shift wise at the centre.

“The integrated disease surveillance system will function from the health control room. A DSP and joint secretary level officer will also remain present to coordinate with the district police and administrative officials so that the people in quarantine can be assisted as and when required. An integrated response mechanism has been put in place to deal with only serious cases,” the Works Secretary added.