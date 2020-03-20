STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Women SHGs to address mask crunch

The groups are engaged in making ordinary masks as N95, 3M and other branded variants are required only for affected patients, doctors and medical staff.

Members of a women SHG making masks in Jagatsinghpur district | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: With coronavirus scare leading to a mad rush for masks across the State, the district administration has engaged women self help groups (SHGs) to make the protective gear, which is fast vanishing from markets.

The groups are engaged in making ordinary masks as N95, 3M and other branded variants are required only for affected patients, doctors and medical staff. As many as 10 women SHGs have been engaged in the task, Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra said.

Secretary of Gauridevi Producers Group, Biridi, Sabita Das said the district requires more than one lakh masks and the administration has allowed SHGs to manufacture and supply them to panchayats, blocks, Jagatsinghpur Government hospital, Paradip Municipality and anganwadi workers for `20 per piece.
She said her group has engaged as many as 40 women including houesewives for making the masks.

