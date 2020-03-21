STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Agent held for branding labourer with hot iron in Odisha

Raghunathpur police unearthed a human trafficking racket on Thursday with the arrest of a middleman for torturing and branding a migrant labourer with hot iron rod in Mumbai.

Published: 21st March 2020 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Raghunathpur police unearthed a human trafficking racket on Thursday with the arrest of a middleman for torturing and branding a migrant labourer with hot iron rod in Mumbai.

Sources said Dipiti Ranjan Nayak of Tirtol and a few others agents used to lure illiterate and unemployed youths of Raghunahtpur, Tirtol, Jagatsinghpur and Biridi areas by the promise of jobs outside the State. Taking advantage of their gullibility, the middlemen also promised the local youths high salary in reputed companies. But instead, they were being forced to work as labourers in inhuman condition. Besides, the youths were not paid salary for months and tortured often.

One Gadadhar Behera of Gualipur village and other unemployed youths of Raghunathpur and Tirtol areas were taken to Mumbai by Nayak and his accomplices with the promise of well-paid jobs in July, 2019. However, Behera and other youths were made to work without salary and subjected to continuous torture.

After the workers were not paid salary for four months, they including Behera threatened to leave the company. Nayak and other goons hired by the company beat Behera up mercilessly in December last year. He was also branded with a hot iron. Later, Behera managed to escape from the clutches of his employers and reached his native village. He also lodged a complaint against the agents who had taken him to Mumbai with Raghunathpur police.Basing on the complaint, police arrested Nayak.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha human trafficking labourer
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp