Coronavirus: Quarantine facilities at hotels reviewed in Odisha

Published: 21st March 2020 08:59 AM

A guest being checked by thermal screening device at a restaurant.

A guest being checked by thermal screening device at a restaurant. (Photo | EPS/Anil Shakya)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government officials reviewed the preparedness of the pay and use quarantine facilities in three premier hotels during a meeting here on Friday.

Though no booking has been made so far for the service, the designated hotels have been asked to ready their facilities with adequate preventive measures.

An employee of one of the hotels said they were briefed about the do’s and don’ts to contain the spread of the coronavirus and ensure the safety of their staff and customers visiting their establishments. “Though no person has availed the quarantine facility in our hotel so far, we are receiving inquiries from the people for the service,” he added.

“We will provide food three times a day. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will have vegetarian food like unleavened bread, vegetables, dal and rice,” he said.

BMC on Wednesday announced paid quarantine facilities in three hotels - Ginger at Jaydev Vihar, Empires at Saheed Nagar and Kalinga Ashoka at Kalpana Square.

