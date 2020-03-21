STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Quarantine centres opened in 66 places across Sambalpur in Odisha

Assistant District Medical Officer (Public Health), Ashok Das, said isolation wards have been set up in all health centres across the district.

East Coast Railway trains cancelled

Train coaches being sanitized by workers due to Corona virus threat in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur administration has set up quarantine centres in 30 places across all sub-divisions and 36 other areas under civic body limits, with more people returning to the district from coronavirus affected states and countries.

Assistant District Medical Officer (Public Health), Ashok Das, said isolation wards have been set up in all health centres across the district. While the district headquarters hospital (DHH) has a 10-bed isolation ward, the district health administration has set up two-bed isolation wards in all other health centres for the time being.

However, the critical care facility is so far limited to VIMSAR at Burla only. Even the DHH has no ICU beds or ventilator facility for coronavirus cases.

The number of beds in the VIMSAR isolation ward has been increased from six to 10. The ward has four beds with centralised ICU facilities for critical care.

Earlier, dedicated OPDs were opened for coronavirus suspected cases at VIMSAR and DHH.

Coronavirus Covid-19 Odisha Sambalpur
Comments

