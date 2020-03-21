STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Five Saudi returnees still untraced in Odisha

Similarly, there is no facility for hand washing before entering the DHH premises and people do not maintain a safe distance of one metre while standing in queue.

Published: 21st March 2020 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, airport

For representation purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: THE district administration has failed to trace five persons who returned from corona-affected Saudi Arabia a fortnight back. While some of them were working in Saudi and returned after the outbreak there, the others had gone for vacation. All of them belong to Tirtol and Raghunathpur blocks. District administration sources said although health officials have conducted door-to-door surveys in all villages under the two blocks, the five are yet to be traced.

On the other hand, a couple was asked to go for self-isolation on the basis of a rumour that they traveled to Europe. Following information that the couple returned from Italy this week, a team of health officials and police visited their house and advised the husband and wife to take required safeguards even as the couple clarified that they did not visit any country. On Thursday, IIC of Jagatinsghpur police station Rajanikant Mishra verified passports of the husband and wife that showed that they did not travel abroad.

Assistant District Medical Officer (Public Health), Satrughan Das informed that so far 73 persons have returned to Jagatsinghpur district from different parts of the country and no coronavirus symptoms have been found in them. Of the 73, 49 persons have been put on home isolation. He said efforts are on to trace the five people who returned from affected countries.

Meanwhile, locals have demanding the district administration to make masks and sanitisers available in private medical stores besides, enforcing social distancing at health institutions and medicine stores.

Although the administration claims to be taking precautionary measures to prevent spread of coronavirus, no steps are being taken to stop public gathering in district headquarters hospital (DHH) and health centres across the district. Large number of people can be seen queuing outside the reception centre, Niramaya counters and OPDs despite restriction on gathering of more than five persons following imposition of Section 144.  

Similarly, there is no facility for hand washing before entering the DHH premises and people do not maintain a safe distance of one metre while standing in queue.

5 Bangladeshis quarantined at SCB MCH
Kendrapara: The five Bangladesh nationals including a minor boy, who had come to Kendrapara recently, were admitted to the isolation ward of SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack on Friday. They were staying in a relative’s house in Pitaptha village since March 17. The persons had not informed the call centre nor register their entry in the State COVID-19 portal. On getting information, police tracked them on Thursday and detained them. Blood and swab samples of the five have been sent to Regional Medical Research Center (RMRC)  at Bhubaneswar for examination.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Saudi return cornavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp