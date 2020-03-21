Five Saudi returnees still untraced in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: THE district administration has failed to trace five persons who returned from corona-affected Saudi Arabia a fortnight back. While some of them were working in Saudi and returned after the outbreak there, the others had gone for vacation. All of them belong to Tirtol and Raghunathpur blocks. District administration sources said although health officials have conducted door-to-door surveys in all villages under the two blocks, the five are yet to be traced.

On the other hand, a couple was asked to go for self-isolation on the basis of a rumour that they traveled to Europe. Following information that the couple returned from Italy this week, a team of health officials and police visited their house and advised the husband and wife to take required safeguards even as the couple clarified that they did not visit any country. On Thursday, IIC of Jagatinsghpur police station Rajanikant Mishra verified passports of the husband and wife that showed that they did not travel abroad.

Assistant District Medical Officer (Public Health), Satrughan Das informed that so far 73 persons have returned to Jagatsinghpur district from different parts of the country and no coronavirus symptoms have been found in them. Of the 73, 49 persons have been put on home isolation. He said efforts are on to trace the five people who returned from affected countries.

Meanwhile, locals have demanding the district administration to make masks and sanitisers available in private medical stores besides, enforcing social distancing at health institutions and medicine stores.

Although the administration claims to be taking precautionary measures to prevent spread of coronavirus, no steps are being taken to stop public gathering in district headquarters hospital (DHH) and health centres across the district. Large number of people can be seen queuing outside the reception centre, Niramaya counters and OPDs despite restriction on gathering of more than five persons following imposition of Section 144.

Similarly, there is no facility for hand washing before entering the DHH premises and people do not maintain a safe distance of one metre while standing in queue.

5 Bangladeshis quarantined at SCB MCH

Kendrapara: The five Bangladesh nationals including a minor boy, who had come to Kendrapara recently, were admitted to the isolation ward of SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack on Friday. They were staying in a relative’s house in Pitaptha village since March 17. The persons had not informed the call centre nor register their entry in the State COVID-19 portal. On getting information, police tracked them on Thursday and detained them. Blood and swab samples of the five have been sent to Regional Medical Research Center (RMRC) at Bhubaneswar for examination.