STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Hospitals in Odisha's Koraput found unfit to face coronavirus threat

The District Headquarters Hospital does not yet have an ICU and during emergency, critical patients are referred to a nearby hospital in Koraput town.

Published: 21st March 2020 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 10:04 PM   |  A+A-

Koraput DHH

Koraput District Headquarters Health in Jeypore

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: At a time when the State is staring at an epidemic outbreak, hospitals at Koraput district do not have basic equipment or infrastructure to deal with coronavirus.

The District Headquarters Hospital does not yet have an ICU and during emergency, critical patients are referred to Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (MCH) at Koraput town. 

The DHH has oxygen facilities for the patients but no ventilators. On the other hand, the MCH has four ICUs but no ventilators. To deal with coronavirus cases, the DHH has opened an isolation ward with 12 beds and a similar facility set up at the MCH with four beds. 

But no isolation wards have been opened at health centres across the district even as a large number of people, migrant workers in particular, are returning to villagers from coronavirus affected states. Only screening facilities have been made available at these CHCs and PHCs.

Besides, the administration has opened 222 panchayat level corona quarantine rooms in different blocks. So far, around 300 migrant labourers have been quarantined in Koraput district but none tested positive for coronavirus.

CDMO Makaranda Brutus said they have asked four private hospitals to open isolation wards with 10 beds each.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Koraput coronavirus Odisha hospitals COVID Odisha hospitals coronavirus Odisha coronavirus measures Koraput hospitals
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp