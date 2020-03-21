STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hostility greets home-bound natives in Odisha due to coronavirus

People returning from outside the State are becoming targets of anger in many villages

The Sri Jagannath temple at Puri wears a deserted look on Friday after the State Government decided to close the shrine for devotees as a precautionary measure for COVID-19.

By Express News Service

PURI: As coronavirus spreads its tentacles across the globe, people returning from outside the State are becoming targets of anger and hostility in many villages of the district.According to reports, members of two families recently returned to their village in Krushnaprasad block after the work places in Bengaluru were shut down.

However, they were not allowed to enter the village. Suspecting that they might have brought the virus with them, the village chief demanded coronavirus negative certificate. Sources said the harried persons are running from pillar to post to get the certificates.  

Similar incidents have also been reported in Satyabadi, Brahmagiri and Delang areas. Some cases have led to tension in the area and even police have been approached for intervention. The district administration now finds itself in a fix over how to settle these migrants in their village.

Meanwhile, district Collector Balwant Singh, in a video message, has warned people against ostracising families or individuals returning home from other States on suspicion of being carriers of the coronavirus.
Those coming from outside the State should examine their health condition at primary health centres (PHCs) or hospitals in their respective areas. If anything is found suspicious, local doctors should inform the control room.

Singh said persons returning from their places of work should be allowed to live in their respective homes and maintain adequate distance from others for a period of 14 days.If anyone develops cough, cold and fever, he/she should go to the nearby PHC or health facilities and get examined or inform the control room.

“The Administration will take care of such persons. Even villagers can inform local officials about persons who have returned from coronavirus-affected States or countries,” the Collector said.

Requesting villagers to refrain from taking law into their hands, Singh appealed for discarding the prejudice against the visiting persons and maintaining peace and brotherhood in the times of crisis.

The Collector has directed all police stations in the district to take stern action against rumour mongers and those spreading fake news on coronavirus.

