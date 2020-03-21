STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mask shortage casts cloud on coronavirus fight

Nearly, 800 crew members of 65 ships have been screened by both the Marine department officials and medical team of the port.

Mask; Coronavirus

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Acute shortage of triple air masks has hit efforts to check the spread of coronavirus at Paradip port.A New Delhi-based private company, entrusted with supplying protective gear to the port authorities, has delayed providing the masks. In such a situation, employees of the port’s marine department and medical teams are apprehensive of participating in screening of vessels and crew members and other coronavirus awareness programmes.

A total of 15,000 to 20,000 triple air masks are required for screening and awareness programmes in the port area. However, the company has so far supplied only 3,000 masks. All the masks have been distributed and only 400 remain in the stock now. These masks will last only for a few more days.
Expressing serious concern over the delay, Paradip Port Trust (PPT) officials said the shortage of masks will affect the entire operation to prevent the virus spread. Sources said the private firm is demanding bribe from PPT authorities to supply masks to the port.

An official on conditions of anonymity said despite frequent reminders, the agency is yet to supply the required number of masks. Instead of supplying the masks to the port at a lower price fixed by the Union Government, the firm is reportedly selling them in the market at a higher rate.

The PPT authorities have put in place various preventive steps to curb the spread of coronavirus in the port. Vessels which arrived at the port from China, South Korea, Japan, Iran, Italy, Hong Kong, Macau, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Philippines and Singapore have been quarantined at the anchorage till 14 days.

PPT Chairman Rinkesh Roy admitted to the shortage of masks and said, “I have approached the Government for supply of adequate masks. Besides, PPT has engaged local self help groups (SHGs) to supply masks to tide over the crisis.”

Meanwhile, PPT authorities have installed non-contact infrared thermometer at the main gate of the port’s administrative building to check the temperature of those visiting the office. Thermal screening is being done at Gate No 5, port hospital and other locations in Paradip.

