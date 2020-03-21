STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More isolation wards opened in Kalahandi

Such wards have also been set up in six nursing homes following an advisory by the Health Department.

Coronavirus isolation ward at Government Hospital

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: With a large number of people returning to Kalahandi from various parts of the State, isolation wards have been opened at 10 community health centres (CHC) besides, the district headquarters hospital (DHH) and sub-divisional hospital at Dharamgarh.

Two more isolation wards will be functional in Koksara and Thuamul Rampur CHC in the next two days.
While the DHH has 12 beds in the ward, there are only three beds in the isolation ward of Dharamgarh hospital. The district administration has also identified kalyan mandaps, schools and colleges near health centres where isolation wards with 460 beds have been set up.

Such wards have also been set up in six nursing homes following an advisory by the Health Department. Doctors, pharmacists and nursing staff have been trained for smooth functioning of the wards.

