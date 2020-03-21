People in Odisha stock up essentials as CM Naveen Patnaik announces lockdown amid coronavirus

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government's announcement for a lockdown covering five districts and eight major towns, including the state capital of Bhubaneswar for a week, has led to panic buying of essential commodities.

All the major vegetable markets of the city were chock-a-block soon after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made the announcement about his government's decision for 'near total lockdown' to knockdown COVID-19.

A popular grocery shop in Kharavel Nagar area of the city had to seek police intervention as the customers went berserk and beyond control of the salesmen to handle. Similar scenes of panic buying of groceries and vegetables by the city residents were seen in Unit-I and Unit-IV markets. Essential items like flour, suji and edible oilseeds vanished within a couple of hours.

People resorted to panic buying despite the State Government's assurance that all the shops selling grocery items, vegetables, milk, egg, chicken, fish, medicine and petrol pumps will remain open during this lockdown period.

People were not willing to buy the government's assurance that there is enough stock of essential commodities, as they think that stop on movement of transport vehicles will lead to scarcity.

"Now there is enough stock in the state. I am not sure what will happen after eight days as there is no clarity on inter-state movement of vehicles during this time of crisis," said Odisha Byabasayee Mahasangh general-secretary Sudhakar Panda.