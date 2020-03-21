STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

People in Odisha stock up essentials as CM Naveen Patnaik announces lockdown amid coronavirus

People were not willing to buy the government's assurance that there is enough stock of essential commodities, as they think that stop on movement of transport vehicles will lead to scarcity.

Published: 21st March 2020 10:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 10:41 PM   |  A+A-

A busy market in Bhubaneswar on Saturday ahead of a state-wide lockdown

A busy market in Bhubaneswar on Saturday ahead of a state-wide lockdown. (Photo| EPS)

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government's announcement for a lockdown covering five districts and eight major towns, including the state capital of Bhubaneswar for a week, has led to panic buying of essential commodities.

All the major vegetable markets of the city were chock-a-block soon after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made the announcement about his government's decision for 'near total lockdown' to knockdown COVID-19.

A popular grocery shop in Kharavel Nagar area of the city had to seek police intervention as the customers went berserk and beyond control of the salesmen to handle. Similar scenes of panic buying of groceries and vegetables by the city residents were seen in Unit-I and Unit-IV markets. Essential items like flour, suji and edible oilseeds vanished within a couple of hours.

People resorted to panic buying despite the State Government's assurance that all the shops selling grocery items, vegetables, milk, egg, chicken, fish, medicine and petrol pumps will remain open during this  lockdown period.

People were not willing to buy the government's assurance that there is enough stock of essential commodities, as they think that stop on movement of transport vehicles will lead to scarcity.

"Now there is enough stock in the state. I am not sure what will happen after eight days as there is no clarity on inter-state movement of vehicles during this time of crisis," said Odisha Byabasayee Mahasangh general-secretary Sudhakar Panda.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik COVID 19 Odisha coronavirus Coronavirus Odisha lockdown
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp