Postpone census, NPR enumeration: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik writes to PM Modi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday requested the Centre to postpone the Census exercise and related activities scheduled to begin on April 1 in view of novel coronavirus pandemic. He cited that mobilisation of field functionaries across the country will pose a great health risk.

“As mobilisation for Census and other concerned activities shall pose a great risk for field functionaries and people as well, I would rather suggest to postpone the scheduled Census and related activities in the country,” the Chief Minister said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested him to take appropriate decision in the interest of people. “The Central Government may review the proposed census and take appropriate decision in the interest of people,” he said. Naveen said Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification for conducting Census 2021 and updation of National Population Register throughout the country.

The States have been given schedules to complete the first phase of house listing, housing census and updation of population register during 45 days period anytime between April and September 30 when supervisors will be involved in collection of data by visiting each household in the first phase. About 30 lakh enumerators will be part of the exercise.