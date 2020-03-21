STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Section 144 lifted, ban on gathering still in force in Odisha

The district administration on Friday lifted the prohibitory orders but the restrictions on gathering will continue with further regulation of public transport.

Published: 21st March 2020

A nearly deserted road at Rajmahal square in Bhubaneswar on Thursday | BISWANATH SWAIN

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The district administration on Friday lifted the prohibitory orders but the restrictions on gathering will continue with further regulation of public transport.

Although Section 144 of CrPC was lifted, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange urged people to maintain social distancing and reiterated that the restriction on assembly of more than seven persons will continue to be enforced.

He said passenger buses will only be allowed to carry people half their capacity to maintain a safe distance between passengers and autorickshaws can take no more than two passengers. Similarly, pillion riding on motorcycles will not be allowed.

The Collector informed that 99 people returned to Ganjam from abroad including China and 62 of them have submitted their travel details and health information to the district administration while the rest are untraceable. Of the 62 persons, 40 have been home quarantined and another five persons are admitted to isolation ward of MKCG MCH.

The Ganjam administration is screening truck drivers and passengers arriving by train in the district. Similarly, health corners have been opened at panchayat level for medical examination of suspected cases, besides, corona counters are operational in all Government-run health centres.

“While isolation wards are operational in all health centres and the MCH, seven dedicated ambulances have been arranged to bring suspected coronavirus cases to the medical college and hospitals at Bhanjanagar, Aska, Hinjilicut, Soroda, Kholikote and Chikiti”, Kulange said.

SAFE DISTANCING MEASURES
Passenger buses can only carry people half their capacity
Autorickshaws can only carry two passengers
Pillion riding on motorcycles will not be allowed

