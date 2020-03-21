STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Sensitisation drive for pregnant women in Odisha amid coronavirus outbreak

Health condition of these 30,000 women is being monitored daily in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, said District Social Welfare Officer, HK Pradhan.

Published: 21st March 2020 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant women

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The district administration and health officials began a coronavirus sensitisation drive for pregnant women and new mothers in Koraput district on Friday.

Officials of Social Welfare department said 30,000 pregnant women and lactating mothers have been enrolled by the department for getting medical and MAMATA benefits from State Government this year.

The district administration has roped in officials of the social welfare and health departments to conduct door to door surveys and create awareness among the new mothers about steps to be taken to prevent spread of coronavirus and advise extra precaution for women who are expecting.

Health condition of these 30,000 women is being monitored daily in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, said District Social Welfare Officer, HK Pradhan.

On Wednesday, the Social Welfare department had distributed dry food packets and vegetables for 13 days to beneficiaries of 15 ICDS projects with Government deciding to close down all anganwadi centres as a precautionary measure for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, people are limiting travelling in trains to avoid close contact with anyone who is sick or has symptoms of coronavirus.

In the last two days, 12 migrant labourers who returned to Koraput have been quarantined in Jeypore DHH.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus pregnant woman Odisha COVID 19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp