Sensitisation drive for pregnant women in Odisha amid coronavirus outbreak

JEYPORE: The district administration and health officials began a coronavirus sensitisation drive for pregnant women and new mothers in Koraput district on Friday.

Officials of Social Welfare department said 30,000 pregnant women and lactating mothers have been enrolled by the department for getting medical and MAMATA benefits from State Government this year.

The district administration has roped in officials of the social welfare and health departments to conduct door to door surveys and create awareness among the new mothers about steps to be taken to prevent spread of coronavirus and advise extra precaution for women who are expecting.

Health condition of these 30,000 women is being monitored daily in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, said District Social Welfare Officer, HK Pradhan.

On Wednesday, the Social Welfare department had distributed dry food packets and vegetables for 13 days to beneficiaries of 15 ICDS projects with Government deciding to close down all anganwadi centres as a precautionary measure for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, people are limiting travelling in trains to avoid close contact with anyone who is sick or has symptoms of coronavirus.

In the last two days, 12 migrant labourers who returned to Koraput have been quarantined in Jeypore DHH.