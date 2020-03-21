VIMSAR primes up to tackle coronavirus outbreak

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Scaling up measures to counter the coronavirus outbreak, the VIMSAR at Burla has opened a dedicated outpatient department (OPD) and cancelled all surgeries for an indefinite period. Emergency surgeries will, however, be performed.

The special OPD was opened on Thursday and so far, at least 150 persons have been screened for coronavirus. Earlier on Wednesday, the hospital designated two more nodal officers for managing the isolation ward and other issues related to coronavirus within the hospital. While associate professor of department of pulmonary medicine, Dr Sudarshan Pothal is nodal officer for the isolation ward, he will be accompanied by head of the department of medicine, Dr PK Mohanty and associate professor of department of community medicine, Dr Subrat Kumar Pradhan.

The OPD is being run under the supervision of these three nodal officers and screening done as per the guidelines from 10 am to 5 pm. Staff engaged at the OPD have been instructed to wear masks and gloves while screening patients.Dr Pothal said 60 patients were screened on Thursday and 102 on Friday and none tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, all the surgeries scheduled to be performed at the hospital have been cancelled for an indefinite period to control the crowd. But, doctors will perform emergency surgeries. Attendants of the patients have also been asked to maintain safe distance while waiting outside the operation theatres.

President of Junior Doctor’s Association, Sanjeeb Mishra said although both State and Centre are taking proactive measures to deal with the pandemic, masks should be provided by the Government for all the medical staff in the hospital.

The JDA conveyed its concerns to the principal secretary of Health department through a letter on Friday. The doctors have urged the authorities concerned to keep a check on the disproportionate supply of logistics and requested for supply of adequate number of masks to SCB MCH, MKCG MCH and VIMSAR.They have also sought expedient steps to provide testing facility for coronavirus at VIMSAR and MKCG MCH.

SCREENING AID

3 doctors will screen patients at the corona OPD

150 persons screened on Thursday and Friday

Screening will be done between 10 am and 5 pm