STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Violate quarantine rule, face action: Odisha government tells foreign returnees amid COVID-19 scare

Those who are under home quarantine will follow a set of guidelines issued by the Health and Family Welfare department and have been asked not to attend any social or religious gathering.

Published: 21st March 2020 09:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 09:45 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has issued strict instructions for people who have returned from foreign countries. They have been directed to remain under strict home quarantine for 14 days. Action as per the provisions in the law will be taken if anyone is found violating the instructions.

Those who are under home quarantine will follow a set of guidelines issued by the Health and Family Welfare department. They have been asked not to attend any social or religious gathering.

As many as 3,236 persons, who recently returned from around 110 countries to all 30 districts of the State, have registered their names through 104 helpline and COVID-19 portal of the State Government. Their health will be monitored by a team of doctors deployed at the State Health Control Room.

ALSO READ| COVID-19: Odisha CM puts 40 per cent of state under lockdown including Bhubaneswar

Since a majority of these foreign returnees are from Khurda, Ganjam, Kendrapara, Angul, Balasore and Cuttack districts, the State Government has notified a near-total lockdown in the districts besides the urban areas of Puri, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Balasore, Jajpur Town, Jajpur Road and Bhadrak from 7 am on Sunday to 9 pm on March 29.

No public transport services including operation of taxis, auto-rickshaws will be permitted during the lockdown period. The exception includes transport of all kinds to and from hospitals, airports, railway station, bus terminals and bus stands.

While all shops, commercial establishments, offices and factories, workshops and godowns will remain closed in these five districts and eight towns, distribution of benefits like pension and PDS has been postponed for the time being.

Chief spokesperson of the Government Subroto Bagchi said all private sector companies have been asked to pay the salary and wages of their employees and workers even though they have to discontinue their services temporarily in view of COVID-19.

Though all private companies have been advised to allow their employees to work from home, production and manufacturing units which require continuous process have been allowed to continue to function after obtaining the required permission from the Collector of respective districts.

"Private sector employees engaged in the containment of COVID-19 have been declared as emergency workers. Officer of Urban Local Bodies have been authorised to take all necessary actions for enforcement and implementation of the measures announced by the government," Bagchi added.

Establishments to remain open

  • Bank/ATM, Print and Electronic Media, Social media

  • Telecom and Internet Services including IT&ITeS

  • Postal services

  • Supply chain and related transportation

  • e-Commerce (delivery) of all essential goods including food

  • Pharmaceutical and medical equipment

  • Food, Groceries, Milk, Bread, Fruit, Vegetable, Meat, Fish and their transportation-related activities and warehousing

  • Take away/ home delivery restaurants

  • Hospitals, chemist stores, optical stores and pharmaceuticals manufacturing and their transportation-related activities

  • Petrol pumps, LPG gas, oil agencies and their godown and their

  • transportation-related activities

  • Manufacturing units engaged in the production of essential commodities

  • Private establishments that are linked to the efforts for containment of COVID-19

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha government Odisha quarantine rules Odisha coronavirus measures COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp