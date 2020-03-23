104 foreign-returnees in Odisha violate coronavirus quarantine protocol

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At least 104 foreign-returned persons have been flagged for alleged violation of COVID-19 quarantine protocol.

Three cases have been registered against four people who returned from overseas. Despite strict instructions for home isolation of foreign-returned, the State control room has received allegations against at least 104 persons for allegedly violating quarantine protocol. All this despite repeated advice of the Government to adhere to safety norms.

Though officials did not confirm whether these people returned from heavily coronavirus-affected countries like China, Italy, the UK, South Korea, France and the US, sources said they were seen shopping in the market and indulging in risky behaviour.

Some foreign-returned, mostly relatives of affluent classes, are learnt to have slipped through gaps in the disease surveillance process, claiming that they were not given strict instructions or returned to the State before the rules were notified.

As the number of allegations swell, the state administration went into overdrive to take violators to the task. On Sunday, three criminal cases were registered against four persons, including a couple, who had returned from the US.

Other allegations are being verified. All four have been picked up and put in isolation in the Government quarantine facilities at Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur. On the day when people across the country were observing the first-ever Janata Curfew, the health and BMC officials were busy searching for those who violated the quarantine protocol.

Following the complaints, the State Government has put in place a robust mechanism to track the foreign-returned and continuously monitor their health status. Once they are registered, the executives deployed at the outbound call centre would ask them a set of questions and get their replies noted.

"If the replies vary widely, they inform the health and BMC officials, who in turn visit their place of stay and inquire with the neighbours about their activities. They are picked up and placed in Government quarantine facilities after verification," said an official.

So far, 3,474 foreign returnees have been registered through the COVID-19 portal and 104 Helpline. While so far two persons tested positive, their condition remains stable. Of the 56 contact persons of the second positive patients, the officials are yet to trace three persons.

"Nine monitoring teams have been pressed into service to trace them. Samples of 76 persons were sent for test and reports of 74 were found negative and 28 suspects are in hospital isolation," chief spokesperson Subroto Bagchi said.

The foreign returnees have been asked to follow a set of guidelines issued by the Health and Family Welfare department. They will stay in a well-ventilated single room with separate toilet, practice frequent hand-washing and use tissue/handkerchief while sneezing, take plenty of fluid, report to 104 helpline in case of fever, cough and breathing problem and monitor symptoms closely even after 14-day isolation.

Earlier, a senior functionary of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar had allegedly breached the quarantine protocol and exposed several bureaucrats, doctors and residents of a housing complex where he resides.