STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

104 foreign-returnees in Odisha violate coronavirus quarantine protocol

Some foreign-returned, mostly relatives of affluent classes, are learnt to have slipped through gaps in the disease surveillance process, claiming that they were not given strict instructions.

Published: 23rd March 2020 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus cases in India are increasing rapidly

Representational image. (Photo | Ashwin Pasath )

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At least 104 foreign-returned persons have been flagged for alleged violation of COVID-19 quarantine protocol.

Three cases have been registered against four people who returned from overseas. Despite strict instructions for home isolation of foreign-returned, the State control room has received allegations against at least 104 persons for allegedly violating quarantine protocol. All this despite repeated advice of the Government to adhere to safety norms.

Though officials did not confirm whether these people returned from heavily coronavirus-affected countries like China, Italy, the UK, South Korea, France and the US, sources said they were seen shopping in the market and indulging in risky behaviour.

Some foreign-returned, mostly relatives of affluent classes, are learnt to have slipped through gaps in the disease surveillance process, claiming that they were not given strict instructions or returned to the State before the rules were notified.

As the number of allegations swell, the state administration went into overdrive to take violators to the task. On Sunday, three criminal cases were registered against four persons, including a couple, who had returned from the US.

Other allegations are being verified. All four have been picked up and put in isolation in the Government quarantine facilities at Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur. On the day when people across the country were observing the first-ever Janata Curfew, the health and BMC officials were busy searching for those who violated the quarantine protocol.

Following the complaints, the State Government has put in place a robust mechanism to track the foreign-returned and continuously monitor their health status. Once they are registered, the executives deployed at the outbound call centre would ask them a set of questions and get their replies noted.

"If the replies vary widely, they inform the health and BMC officials, who in turn visit their place of stay and inquire with the neighbours about their activities. They are picked up and placed in Government quarantine facilities after verification," said an official.

So far, 3,474 foreign returnees have been registered through the COVID-19 portal and 104 Helpline. While so far two persons tested positive, their condition remains stable. Of the 56 contact persons of the second positive patients, the officials are yet to trace three persons.

"Nine monitoring teams have been pressed into service to trace them. Samples of 76 persons were sent for test and reports of 74 were found negative and 28 suspects are in hospital isolation," chief spokesperson Subroto Bagchi said.

The foreign returnees have been asked to follow a set of guidelines issued by the Health and Family Welfare department. They will stay in a well-ventilated single room with separate toilet, practice frequent hand-washing and use tissue/handkerchief while sneezing, take plenty of fluid, report to 104 helpline in case of fever, cough and breathing problem and monitor symptoms closely even after 14-day isolation.

Earlier, a senior functionary of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar had allegedly breached the quarantine protocol and exposed several bureaucrats, doctors and residents of a housing complex where he resides.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Odisha quarantine protocol Odisha foreign returnees
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp