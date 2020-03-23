CESU closes collection counters in Odisha amid coronavirus scare

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As part of the preventive measures against COVID-19, collection counters of the CESU in Bhubaneswar, Khurda, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Angul and municipal jurisdiction of Puri will remain closed till March 29.

The utility has requested the consumers to use the online facility to make payment of their electricity dues. Electricity, an essential service, has been exempted from lockdown restrictions as per the order of the State Government.

However, CESU will keep its offices open in those districts and municipality areas for the smooth operation of all sub-stations and distribution network for uninterrupted supply of electricity. Superintending and executive engineers have been asked to call minimum number of employees required to carry out these operations.