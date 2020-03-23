Corona cloud on textile sector 

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The coronavirus scare has hit the weavers of the district hard. Weaving activities have come to an abrupt halt at Kuseipala, a village of weavers. With most weavers reluctant to come to work owing to fear of the virus, the looms have fallen silent. Sarat Behera of the village has been eking out a living by weaving and selling dhotis, lungis and gamuchhas in markets at Kendrapara, Pattamundai, Marsaghai and other places. But, the spectre of coronavirus has adversely affected his business.

The local textile industry has already been struggling due to stiff market competition and exploitation of workers and now coronavirus has made matters worse, said president of Weavers’ Cooperative Society of Kuseipala Harekrushna Das.

President of Boyanika Sesha Kumar Meher said the majority of the 38 centres in the State have been shut as part of the measures to contain the spread of the virus. “We sold textile items worth `135 crore last year. The State has around 40,000 handloom weavers and now their fate hangs in balance,” he said. Boyanika represents the primary weavers cooperative societies of Odisha.