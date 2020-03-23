Janata join Curfew to contain coronavirus  

By Express News Service

In an unprecedent shutdown, people across the State remained indoors on Sunday to observe the ‘Janata Curfew’ called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to slow down the spread of coronavirus in the country. As advised by the PM, lakhs of people came out of their houses at 5 pm to clap and ring bells. While some beat gong, others blew the conch.

In the mining and industrial district of Sundargarh, the response to the curfew call was total. People voluntary confined themselves to their homes as part of the social distancing exercise from 7 am to 9 pm. It was a one of a kind situation as nearly 22 lakh people suo moto went into self quarantine mode for 14 hours to defeat the deadly coronavirus.

Rourkela city came to a grinding halt with all shops, market places, commercial establishments, railway station and bus terminal remaining closed on the day. Vehicles remained off roads and trains stopped operations. All the busy streets in the city wore a deserted look even without the presence of security forces. The medicine stores which remained open witnessed a handful of customers. The OPD of Rourkela Government Hospital saw nearly 75 per cent dip in patient inflow. In Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), only critical operations were allowed to keep the production units alive.

Similar reports came in from Sundargarh, Rajgangpur and Birmitrapur towns as well as the 17 rural blocks of the district. Mining and dispatch of iron ore and other minerals in Koida Mining Circle came to a halt. However, coal mining by Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) in Hemgir block continued but with precautionary measures. The self-imposed curfew in Jajpur district was near total. The shutdown coincided with the eight-day lockdown clamped by the State Government in five districts and eight towns including Jajpur Town and Jajpur Road to contain COVID-19 outbreak in Odisha. Public transport vehicles including buses, taxis, auto-rickshaws stayed off the roads. Even bikers were missing. Even most petrol pumps in the district downed their shutters. Only the shops selling essential commodities like milk, medicines, ration, fruits and vegetables were open.

Angul district, an industrial hub, also witnessed a total lockdown. Angul, Talcher, Pallahara and Athmallick towns wore a deserted look throughout the day. The fish and meat market witnessed a rush in the morning but before 7 am. However, all the public sector industries as well as JSPL functioned normally. Operations were also normal in the coal mines which were not under the purview of the lock down. Production in different industries and cargo operation in Paradip port remained suspended. Cargo operations in all the ships were stopped.

The two fertilizer factories IFFCO and PPL as well as the refinery of IOCL wore a deserted look as production was paralysed. The fishing harbour was also empty. The curfew evoked a total response in pilgrim town Puri. While hotels, railway station, bus stand and the Grand Road wore a deserted look, visit of tourists to the beach was banned. Though Sri Jagannath Temple has been shut for devotees, the daily rituals of the Trinity were performed as per schedule. Jharsuguda, Malkangiri, Koraput, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Kendrapara, Sambalpur, Balangir, Nuapada, Sonepur, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Ganjam and Dhenkanal districts also witnessed a total participation of people in the ‘Janata Curfew’.

