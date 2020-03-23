STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Janta Curfew: With claps, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik expresses gratitude

Exactly at 5 pm, the Chief Minister appeared on the terrace of Naveen Nivas and cheered those engaged in the fight against the coronavirus by responding to the call 'paanch baje, paanch minute'.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik claps to show solidarity with the healthcare workers during Janata Curfew in Bhubaneswar

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik claps to show solidarity with the healthcare workers during Janata Curfew in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and top officials of the State joined the country in applauding the frontline health workers and other personnel who are engaged in the fight against COVID-19 at 5 pm on Sunday.

Exactly at 5 pm, the Chief Minister appeared on the terrace of Naveen Nivas and cheered those engaged in the fight against the coronavirus by responding to the call ‘paanch baje, paanch minute’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by clapping and beating gong. 

"Deep gratitude to millions of frontline warriors working relentlessly to contain COVID-19. I clap for all the doctors, nurses, health and sanitation workers, transport personnel, policemen, mediapersons and people providing basic necessities as partners to knock down the pandemic," he tweeted.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of State for MSME Pratap Chandra Sarangi and several other politicians across party lines appreciated the efforts of frontline workers against COVID-19.  

Chief Spokesperson of the State Government on COVID-19 Subroto Bagchi, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra, 5T Secretary VK Pandian, NHM Director Shalini Pandit and Health Secretary Nikunja Dhal also showed their gratitude to the doctors and health workers by ringing bells outside the Lok Seva Bhawan here.

National vice-president of BJP Baijayant Panda, BJD Rajya Sabha MPs Prashant Nanda and Sasmit Patra and Deputy Chairperson of the Planning Board Sanjay Dasburma applauded the frontline workers engaged in fight against COVID-19.

