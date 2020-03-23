June date for Burla water treatment plant

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The 6 MLD treatment plant, which will solve the drinking water crisis of Burla, is likely to be completed by June this year.Assistant Engineer of PHEO, Burla Sukhamaya Sarkar said civil work of the water treatment plant has already been completed. While electrical installations are almost over, the mechanical work is underway. If everything goes as per plan, the project will be completed by June. Laying of pipelines is also underway in localities where water will be supplied from the treatment plant.

The plant is being set up over an area of 7.62 acre near Sambalpur University. The Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO) is executing the work. The estimated cost of the project is `8.62 crore. Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has provided fund for the project.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid the foundation stone of the project on January 29, 2014. The firm, which was assigned the task to execute the project, abandoned work after constructing the boundary wall. Later, PHEO authorities floated a fresh tender and work on the plant began in April, 2018.Burla, considered the education hub of Western Odisha, houses VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), VSS University of Technology (VSSUT) and Sambalpur University.

A 2.25 MLD water treatment plant is already in place for VIMSAR while another with a capacity to treat 2.25 MLD water is catering to the needs of Sambalpur University. Water to other parts of Burla is supplied from a filtration plant located near the VSSUT. However, it is unable to meet the water demand of Burla which has a population of around 52,000. Several areas including Golgunda, Mirdhapada, Crusherpada, Dhipapada, Chainipada, Orampada, Ballerpada and Mahatab Nagar face water scarcity during summer.

The water woes of Burla will end after the water treatment plant becomes operational.