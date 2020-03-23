STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government classifies departments to manage coronavirus crisis

While a government directive said that employees of the non-critical departments need not attend office, the employees will have to be available at notice.

Published: 23rd March 2020 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Sunday made a classification of different departments into critical, partially critical and non-critical to manage COVID-19 related workload in the lockdown areas, including the Capital City.

According to a directive issued by the General Administration, all employees of the departments classified as critical will have to attend office. The Secretaries of these departments will decide about the employees of directorates, agencies and PSUs.

The Secretaries of the partially critical departments along with key officials and staff will attend office. PSUs of these departments will have to function with bare minimum staff. Secretary of a partially critical department will decide whether employees of directorates and agencies under it will attend office or not.

The Government directive said employees of the non-critical departments need not attend office. However, the employees will have to be available at notice.

The employees of these departments have been asked to supervise work in the field over phone.Food Supply and Consumer Welfare, General Administration and Public Grievance, Housing and Urban Development, Health and Family Welfare, Home, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) and OSDMA have been classified as critical departments.

Commerce and Transport, Electronics and Information Technology, Energy, Finance, Information and Public Relations, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, SC and ST Development and Works departments have been categorised as partially critical. Besides, 25 departments have been classified as non-critical.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha government Coronavirus Odisha coroanvirus measures
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp