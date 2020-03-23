Odisha government classifies departments to manage coronavirus crisis

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Sunday made a classification of different departments into critical, partially critical and non-critical to manage COVID-19 related workload in the lockdown areas, including the Capital City.

According to a directive issued by the General Administration, all employees of the departments classified as critical will have to attend office. The Secretaries of these departments will decide about the employees of directorates, agencies and PSUs.

The Secretaries of the partially critical departments along with key officials and staff will attend office. PSUs of these departments will have to function with bare minimum staff. Secretary of a partially critical department will decide whether employees of directorates and agencies under it will attend office or not.

The Government directive said employees of the non-critical departments need not attend office. However, the employees will have to be available at notice.

The employees of these departments have been asked to supervise work in the field over phone.Food Supply and Consumer Welfare, General Administration and Public Grievance, Housing and Urban Development, Health and Family Welfare, Home, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) and OSDMA have been classified as critical departments.

Commerce and Transport, Electronics and Information Technology, Energy, Finance, Information and Public Relations, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, SC and ST Development and Works departments have been categorised as partially critical. Besides, 25 departments have been classified as non-critical.