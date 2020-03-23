STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Panchayati Raj Institutions asked to monitor migrant workers amid COVID-19 scare

The return of workers, especially those coming back to their native places from affected areas, without prior information, has raised concern for the Government to check the spread of the virus.

Passengers suffered as train services affected during 'Janta Curfew' in Bhubaneswar on Sunday

Passengers suffered as train services affected during 'Janta Curfew' in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. (Photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With thousands of migrant workers returning to Odisha from outside following coronavirus outbreak, the State Government has asked the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) to keep track and advise them to maintain social distancing. 

Secretary of Labour and ESI department Anu Garg said officials at different levels, including gram panchayats, have been asked to deal with such cases and create awareness among the workers about social distancing and quarantine.

The return of workers, especially those coming back to their native places from affected areas, without prior information, has raised concern for the Government to check the spread of the virus.

Though the Government doesn't have the exact number of migrant workers who have returned in the last 10-15 days, general secretary of BJD Shramik Samukhya and former chairman of Odisha Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board Subhas Singh said over 3,300 such workers from different parts of the country have returned to Odisha in the recent days and asked to report immediately at the nearest health centre if they develop symptoms of cough, cold or fever. 

Singh, however, said the risk will be reduced now after suspension of passenger rail service and inter-state bus transport. He added that close to two lakh labourers from the State, who have moved outside, have not registered themselves with the Board. 

The State Government has advised them to stay at the place where they are now till the end of the lockdown period to reduce the risk of coronavirus spread. However, if a large number of labourers get stranded somewhere, the Government will take appropriate measures to rescue them, Singh said. 

