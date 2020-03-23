STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Serving the poor with a big heart, meagre means

Jaladhar giving a haircut to a destitute person in Paradip I Express

By Express News Service

PARADIP: One of the most effective ways to counter coronavirus is to adopt hygienic practices. For those who are unable to do so owing to poverty and other factors, 57-year-old Jaladhar Paikray of Tarenigada village is the only hope. 

A driver by profession, Jaladhar had arrived in Paradip from Nidhipur village in Khurda district 15 years back and worked in a local driving training institute. He sold his land in Bhubaneswar for `3 lakh to serve mankind. His devotion to society can be gauged from the fact that he has been working for welfare of the poor tirelessly even as his family resides in a slum in the State Capital.  

Jaladhar has been following in the footsteps of former chief minister Biju Patnaik since the age of 13. In 1976, he attended Biju Babu’s public meeting in Nayabazar in Cuttack and it inspired him to work for others. From that day onwards, he has been worshipping a portrait of Biju Babu at his home.  Apart from cleaning the streets and removing rotting carcasses of animals from the roads, Jaladhar ensures that the destitutes lead a dignified life. He ensures they take bath, shave, get a haircut and wear clean clothes. Impressed by his selfless act, locals have been donating him clothes. 

There was a time when he offered lift to those stranded on the road. While working at the driving training institute, Jaladhar had access to old vehicles and he never disappointed people in need of lift. However, with the implementation of amended Motor Vehicle Act, the institute’s old vehicles were rendered useless as a result of which he lost his job. Jaladhar has been stressing the need for maintaining cleanliness in the town and his advice is immensely useful in these times. 

