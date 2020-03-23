STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US returnees booked for flouting quarantine law

On Sunday, Health department and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, along with police, nabbed the couple from their house and sent them to a Government quarantine facility.

CUTTACK/ BHUBANESWAR: Police on Sunday registered a criminal case for the first time in the State against against a US returnee for allegedly violating home quarantine guidelines issued by the State Government.The accused has been booked under sections 188 (disobedience of Government order), 269 (negligent act posing threat for spread of the disease and endangering life), 270 (malignant act to spread infection of disease) and 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule by the Purighat police).

“Acting on the information from the Health department that the person who was advised for home quarantine after returning from the US was not following the guidelines and indulged in risky behaviour, Purighat police verified the information and found that the person was moving in market place,” said DGP Abhay. In Bhubaneswar, police also registered a case against a couple, who returned from the US on March 12, for flouting the guidelines. The couple was seen strolling near their house days after they were directed to isolate themselves. 

On Sunday, Health department and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, along with police, nabbed the couple from their house and sent them to a Government quarantine facility. Meanwhile, Commissionerate Police booked 17 persons for allegedly violating the Odisha COVID-19 Regulation-2020. DCP Akhilesvar Singh said 13 persons, including Nuapada Sahi president and secretary were booked for holding meeting on the premises of Kunja Bihari temple under Madhupatna police.

Similarly, cases have been registered against three others for selling betel by opening their shops under Mangalabag, Dargha Bazaar and Cantonment police limits. Another person was found selling tea by opening his stall near Rajhans Cloth Store violating the lockdown order. All the accused have been served with notice for their appearance, he added.

