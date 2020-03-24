STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid coronavirus scare, livelihoods in Odisha under lockdown too

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Livelihood of thousands of people has taken a hit with the administration tightening coronavirus prevention measures in Jagatsinghpur district. 

On Monday, two ferry ghats in Paradip were sealed to prevent entry of people from Kendrapara to the port town for trading and and other economic activities.

Similarly, police have put up barricades at Bhutmundei on Cuttack-Paradip State highway to restrict people from entering the port town. The administration has also restricted plying of trucks to Paradip to check the spread of coronavirus.

These restrictions have cast a cloud on the fate of thousands of people who come to the port town to eke out a living.

With the district put under lockdown, contract workers engaged in various industries, truck drivers, helpers, petty businessmen and daily labourers have been left in the lurch.

There are nearly 10,000 contract workers in different industries including IFFCO, PPL and Paradip Refinery of IOCL.

While IFFCO has stopped production, the others are still operational. People working in offices have been asked to work from home. But the contract workers enjoy no such benefit and with restrictions being put on people’s movement, are now staring at tough times ahead.

Similarly, nearly 3,000 trucks are engaged in cargo operations in Paradip port. After the lockdown, thousands of truck drivers and helpers have been rendered jobless and are uncertain about their future. The drivers and helpers demanded compensation and assistance for sustenance as without any work, they will be forced to live in hunger.

Working president of Jagatsinghpur-Kendrapara Silpanchala Sharmik Sangh Nirvaya Samantray alleged that the State Government and companies have no concern towards the plight of contract workers. Restriction on entry through both road and waterways will have a disastrous impact on their livelihood, he added.

Paradip ADM Kanhu Charan Dhir said the administration sealed the ferry ghats at Atharbanki and Bahakud as part of the preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus. Truck owners’ associations have suo motu stopped plying of their vehicles in the port town due to the emerging situation.
Secretary of Paradip 4T Owners’ Association Bamdev Sahu said, “We have stopped plying of trucks to support the State Government in its efforts to fight the deadly virus. We have approached the Government for exemption of road tax from heavy vehicles.

Virus effect

  There are around 10,000 contract workers in different industries including  IFFCO, PPL and Paradip Refinery of IOCL

  • Nearly 3,000 trucks are engaged in cargo operations in Paradip port

  • After lockdown, thousands of truck drivers and helpers have been rendered jobless

