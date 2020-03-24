STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus outbreak: Cuttack's SCB medical college to increase bed capacity

Similarly, the existing isolation ward would be upgraded from 71 to 150 beds and all OPDs to be shifted to convenient location very soon.

Isolation ward of SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Revenue  Divisional Commissioner (Central Range) Anil Kumar Samal on Monday asked the SCB Medical College and Hospital authorities to increase its bed capacity for effective management of COVID-19 pandemic.

At a review meeting, Samal directed the authorities to make all necessary arrangements to utilise the SCB Nursing College for quarantine purpose with strength of 1000- 1200 patients intake and make requisition for beds and mattress urgently from Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL).

“It has also been decided to utilise the rooms of Nursing College hostel as isolation wards to accommodate around 80 patients.

While the Principal of SCB Nursing College has been instructed to vacate the rooms locked by the students and make it available for immediate use, the Roads and Building department asked to ensure preliminary cleaning and complete civil works for coronavirus OPD.

Paritosh Agency has been instructed to take up necessary mopping and maintain sanitation and hygiene of the ward subsequently,” said Samal.

The medical authorities were also advised to engage suitable agency for cleaning of toilets after every single use as per the protocol and make necessary arrangement for operational of a 50-bed ICU in the newly constructed centre of excellence building of the Pulmonary Medicine department.

This apart, the PHEO officials have been instructed to install additional numbers of basins, drinking water points in both the quarantine and isolation wards.

Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani, CMC Commissioner Ananya Das and other senior officials were present.

