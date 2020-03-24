STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus outbreak: Four foreign returnees go missing in Odisha

Published: 24th March 2020 08:48 AM

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The district administration is on its toes to trace as many as four persons, who had returned home from abroad.

The four have not registered themselves with the online COVID-19 portal. Sources said while one of them returned from the USA, details on the rest are not yet available. A local, who did not wish to be named said, “A youth of our village who used to live abroad returned home last week.

"Despite our repeated appeals, he neither stayed in self-isolation nor registered his name at the district headquarters hospital. He stayed with his family and roamed in the area.”

By the time the villagers informed police of the matter, the youth had fled.  As on Monday, 1,062 persons returned to the district after the virus outbreak.

Of them, 1,045 have registered with the portal. While 105 returned from abroad, the rest are from outside the State. 

Collector Ranjan Das said no information on the whereabouts of the four foreign returnees has emerged as a major cause of concern for the administration.

He warned of stringent action against those who do not register themselves with the COVID-19 portal after their return to the district from abroad or other States. The administration is apprehensive that there could be more people who are yet to register after their return to Jajpur. 

The foreign returnees are natives of 10 blocks and two civic body areas of the district, said the CDMO. Jajpur block has the highest 239 returnees followed by 205 in Dasarathpur, 202 in Bari, 108 in Danagadi, 65 in Binjharpur, 59 in Rasulpur, 36 in Dharmasala, 25 in Barchana, 20 in Sukinda, 13 in Korei, 37 in Vyasanagar Municipality and 53 in Jajpur Municipality. 

External worry  

  • 1,045 foreign returnees have registered with the COVID-19 portal

  • 105 returned to the district from outside 

  • 239 persons returnees from Jajpur block 

  • 205 from Dasrathpur

