Coronavirus outbreak: Intra-state buses stopped as various districts in Odisha come under lockdown

BHUBANESWAR: Taking some more hard measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the State, Odisha Government on Monday suspended all intra-state bus movement with effect from 11 am on March 24 until further orders.

The Government also announced suspension of city bus services in all the urban local bodies (ULBs) of the State from midnight of March 23.

Railways and bus stands have been removed from the exempted category for internal transport. The Government order said eateries inside the railway stations and bus stands will remain closed.

Announcing the measures taken by the Government against COVID-19, chief spokesperson Subroto Bagchi said in all the 6,798 gram panchayats, 7,276 temporary medical camps have been identified with provision of all basic facilities to meet any emergent situation.

One designated officer has been declared as nodal officer in each gram panchayat for the temporary medical camp, he said and added that service providers have been identified for supply of all essential materials like food, bed and bed sheets in case of necessity.

Bagchi said all community health centres (CHCs) and primary health centres (PHCs) have been asked to remain in readiness with all basic facilities like drinking water, toilet, electricity and all sanitary measures.

The block development officers have been authorised to spend Rs 10 lakh for CHCs and Rs 5 for PHCs for ensuring sanitation and basic facilities.

Besides, the State Government has extended closure of anganwadi centres for one month from April 1 to April 30. Take home rations (THR) in the form of Chhatua and ladoos for the month will be provided to children, pregnant and nursing women in their households by anganwadi workers and helpers.Dry rations in lieu of morning snacks/hot cooked meals will be provided to pre-school children at their households. Eggs, as per entitlements, will also be distributed to such beneficiaries, on a weekly basis at the household level.

