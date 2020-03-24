Coronavirus outbreak: Odisha self help groups chip in to address shortage of masks

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: At a time when the district is facing shortage of masks in wake of coronavirus outbreak, a group of women has stepped in to provide the protective gear to people at an affordable rate.

The district has been facing an acute shortage of masks since the last 10 days and whatever is available, is being sold at a premium.

Considering gravity of the situation, a 10-member Sri Laxmi Ganapati SHG of Chandanbad area under Jeypore town limits is preparing and supplying at least 3000 masks on a daily basis across the district since the last week.

These masks available for just Rs 20 a piece are selling like hot cakes. The SHG has engaged 40 women of the locality to speed up the production. “We are supplying these low cost face masks to private medicine stores daily.

Since they have a good demand, more and more traders are approaching us for stocks” said Gita, a member of the SHG. Emulating the Sri Laxmi Ganapati members, Iswar SHG members of Konehaiput have also started preparing masks from Sunday. It has engaged 20 women of the village for the purpose.