Coronavirus outbreak: Orissa High Court to observe lockdown, suspends functioning till March 31

In an office order the Registrar General said there will be no further listing of cases up to March 31 in the backdrop of lockdown in the territorial jurisdiction of districts under lockdown.

Published: 24th March 2020 08:53 AM

Orissa HC

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday suspended functioning of the court till March 31 in view of the lockdown order of the State Government to combat coronavirus.

In an office order the Registrar General said there will be no further listing of cases up to March 31 in the backdrop of lockdown in the territorial jurisdiction of districts of Khurda, Cuttack, Ganjam, Kendrapara, Angul and municipal jurisdictions at Aul, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Jhasuguda, Balasore, Jajpur, Jajpur Road and Bhadrak.

In another circular on Monday the Registrar General said the subordinate courts in these five districts and seven municipalities will function from 12 noon to 1 pm only for hearing of urgent matters such as bail, production and remand, deploying staff to the minimum as per the need. After 1 pm courts and offices will remain closed.

The Registrar General said judicial and staff officers of the High Court nominated and approved by the Acting Chief Justice will remain in office on rotation basis, keeping in mind that urgent work is not hampered.

“Officers and staff, not reporting to work, will still remain on duty and make themselves available as and when required and keep their mobile phone in switch on mode and would not leave headquarters during the aforesaid period without permission”, the order said.

“For avoiding congregation/gathering in Subordinate Courts during hearing of urgent matters, only one advocate/prosecutor is to be allowed to remain present in the Court to represent the parties concerned”, the circular said.

