COVID-19: Banks across 19 districts of Odisha to close at 2 pm as various parts observe lockdown

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Monday issued guidelines for banking operation in areas under stringent lockdown amid coronavirus scare.

The Finance department has directed banks to keep their branches open in the 19 lockdown districts from 10 am to 2 pm on working days.

“Under no circumstances, the banks will keep their branches closed on working days and stop banking operation before 2 pm,” said an order of the department.

The banks have been instructed to have minimum two and maximum seven staff in a branch as per the requirement.