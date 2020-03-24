STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Odisha to impose lockdown from midnight of March 24; medical stores to remain open

Medicine, grocery stores, essential commodities will however be available. District Collectors have been asked to strictly enforce the lockdown.

Published: 24th March 2020 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 12:05 PM

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus.

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Tuesday imposed a lockdown in all the 30 districts of the state to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. 

Announcing the decision at a media conference here, the chief spokesperson of the Odisha Police Department said that the lockdown will be in force from Tuesday midnight to March 29.

Medicine, grocery stores, essential commodities will however be available. District Collectors have been asked to strictly enforce the lockdown.

Earlier 14 districts were under lockdown and banks across 19 districts were asked to work from 10 am to 2 pm. 

Odisha lockdown Odisha COVID 19 Coronavirus
