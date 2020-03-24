STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Coronavirus scare: Mask shortage worries VIMSAR caregivers

VIMSAR on an average requires 5000 masks per month but after coronavirus outbreak, it needs 600 masks daily.

Published: 24th March 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes (PPhoto |PTI)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In their fight against the coronavirus pandemic, medical and paramedical staff of VIMSAR are confronting a severe shortage of protective gear including masks.

VIMSAR on an average requires 5000 masks per month but after coronavirus outbreak, it needs 600 masks daily.

Nine days back, VIMSAR authorities had asked the Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL) to supply one lakh masks but they are yet to reach the hospital.

The OSMCL intimated VIMSAR authorities that it would supply only 4000 masks in the first phase and subsequently, 2000 masks will be provided every week. As on Monday, there was a stock of only 2500 masks in VIMSAR. 

Currently, masks are being provided to the medical and paramedical staff working at the three dedicated COVID-19 OPDs and casualty department besides, surgeons and other staff in OTs.

However, the medical and paramedical staff working in other departments are not being provided masks due to short supply. 

Raising concern over the issue, the Junior Doctors Association (JDA) of VIMSAR has written to the State Government over the issue.

President of JDA, Sanjeeb Mishra said as per WHO recommendation, the healthcare providers who are taking care of COVID-19 suspects should wear protective gear. Many people suffering from cold and cough are attending different OPDs in VIMSAR who might also be suspected carriers of coronavirus. 

“Therefore, all the healthcare providers of the tertiary healthcare centre of the region should be provided with masks,” he said.Superintendent, Jayashree Dora admitted to the short supply of masks to the hospital. “We have written to the Government to provide adequate number of masks," she added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VIMSAR Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp