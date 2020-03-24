Coronavirus scare: Mask shortage worries VIMSAR caregivers

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In their fight against the coronavirus pandemic, medical and paramedical staff of VIMSAR are confronting a severe shortage of protective gear including masks.

VIMSAR on an average requires 5000 masks per month but after coronavirus outbreak, it needs 600 masks daily.

Nine days back, VIMSAR authorities had asked the Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL) to supply one lakh masks but they are yet to reach the hospital.

The OSMCL intimated VIMSAR authorities that it would supply only 4000 masks in the first phase and subsequently, 2000 masks will be provided every week. As on Monday, there was a stock of only 2500 masks in VIMSAR.

Currently, masks are being provided to the medical and paramedical staff working at the three dedicated COVID-19 OPDs and casualty department besides, surgeons and other staff in OTs.

However, the medical and paramedical staff working in other departments are not being provided masks due to short supply.

Raising concern over the issue, the Junior Doctors Association (JDA) of VIMSAR has written to the State Government over the issue.

President of JDA, Sanjeeb Mishra said as per WHO recommendation, the healthcare providers who are taking care of COVID-19 suspects should wear protective gear. Many people suffering from cold and cough are attending different OPDs in VIMSAR who might also be suspected carriers of coronavirus.

“Therefore, all the healthcare providers of the tertiary healthcare centre of the region should be provided with masks,” he said.Superintendent, Jayashree Dora admitted to the short supply of masks to the hospital. “We have written to the Government to provide adequate number of masks," she added.