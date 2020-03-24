No lockdown but traders down shutters in Odisha

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Though Malkangiri has not been placed under lockdown, businessmen in the district headquarters town voluntary downed their shutters on Monday in response to the administration’s request to people to stay indoors as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

Collector Manish Agarwal was found moving through the streets urging shopkeepers and vendors to close down and stay at home.

Malkangiri Tehsildar and Executive Magistrate Gunanidhi Nayak and a police team led by Malkangiri model IIC Rama Prasad Nag also accompanied the Collector.

Agarwal said though no lockdown has been put in place, people were requested to remain indoors and maintain social distancing.

Notably, Malkangiri shares its border with Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and hence, is suspectible to the virus.

Adding to the worry of the administration, migrant labourers working in the neighbouring States have started to return to the district. Besides, students residing in other States are also coming back to Malkangiri.