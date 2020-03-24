STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

No lockdown but traders down shutters in Odisha

Notably, Malkangiri shares its border with Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and hence, is suspectible to the virus.

Published: 24th March 2020 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

A road on Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border closed after the lockdown I Express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Though Malkangiri has not been placed under lockdown, businessmen in the district headquarters town voluntary downed their shutters on Monday in response to the administration’s request to people to stay indoors as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

Collector Manish Agarwal was found moving through the streets urging shopkeepers and vendors to close down and stay at home.

Malkangiri Tehsildar and Executive Magistrate Gunanidhi Nayak and a police team led by Malkangiri model IIC Rama Prasad Nag also accompanied the Collector.

Agarwal said though no lockdown has been put in place, people were requested to remain indoors and maintain social distancing.

Notably, Malkangiri shares its border with Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and hence, is suspectible to the virus.

Adding to the worry of the administration, migrant labourers working in the neighbouring States have started to return to the district. Besides, students residing in other States are also coming back to Malkangiri.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha lockdown lockdown coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp