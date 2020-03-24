Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik donates three-month salary to COVID-19 relief fund

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday donated three months’ salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (COVID-19 fund) to deal with the crisis due to coronavirus outbreak and appealed all the people to donate generously to provide humanitarian help to the affected people.

“Extraordinary circumstance demands extraordinary response,” the Chief Minister said and added that, “COVID-19 has created a great challenge for the entire world.

It requires a lot of funds to carry out humanitarian activities.” Meanwhile, Deputy Chairperson of the State Planning Board Sanjay Dasburma has requested all the BJD MPs and MLAs to donate three months’ salary to the COVID-19 fund to support the initiative started by the Chief Minister in this emergent situation.

“On behalf of the crores of people of Odisha, intellectuals, well wishers, leaders and workers of BJD, I express my thanks and gratitude to the Chief Minister,” he said.