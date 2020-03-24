STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik donates three-month salary to COVID-19 relief fund

'Extraordinary circumstance demands extraordinary response,' the Chief Minister said and added that, 'COVID-19 has created a great challenge for the entire world.'

Published: 24th March 2020 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik claps to show solidarity with the healthcare workers during Janata Curfew in Bhubaneswar

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik claps to show solidarity with the healthcare workers during Janata Curfew in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday donated three months’ salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (COVID-19 fund) to deal with the crisis due to coronavirus outbreak and appealed all the people to donate generously to provide humanitarian help to the affected people.

“Extraordinary circumstance demands extraordinary response,” the Chief Minister said and added that, “COVID-19 has created a great challenge for the entire world.

It requires a lot of funds to carry out humanitarian activities.” Meanwhile, Deputy Chairperson of the State Planning Board Sanjay Dasburma has requested all the BJD MPs and MLAs to donate three months’ salary to the COVID-19 fund to support the initiative started by the Chief Minister in this emergent situation.

“On behalf of the crores of people of Odisha, intellectuals, well wishers, leaders and workers of BJD, I express my thanks and gratitude to the Chief Minister,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha  Odisha coronavirus cases coronavirus scare coronavirus outbreak
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp