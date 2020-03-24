STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha faces challenge of returning workers as states go under lockdown to curb coronavirus spread

As many as 15 locals returned to Koraput from other countries. On Monday, 408 persons including migrant workers were asked to go for home quarantine and 103 of them are from Boipariguda block.

Published: 24th March 2020 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

A road on Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border closed after the lockdown (Photo | EPS)

A road on Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border closed after the lockdown (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Migrant  workers returning to Odisha from various affected states are posing a big challenge to the State Government as it scrambles to contain spread of coronavirus. 

With the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh (AP) border sealed after the AP Government announced a lockdown on Sunday, a group of Odia labourers working at Visakhapatnam had to walk for 14 km from Konawalsa in AP to Pottangi to reach home as no vehicles were allowed to ply by police. 

After reaching there on Monday morning, they took an autorickshaw to Semiliguda and then Kotpad. But none of the eight labourers were screened for coronavirus symptoms either at Sunki, Pottangi, Semiliguda or Kotpad.

Koraput chief district medical officer (CDMO) Makaranda Beuria informed that in the last 14 days, 1659 persons have been kept on observation and 1514 home quarantined. In the same period, 39 foreigners arrived in the district.

As many as 15 locals returned to Koraput from other countries. On Monday, 408 persons including migrant workers were asked to go for home quarantine and 103 of them are from Boipariguda block.

Among them, eight persons were found having coronavirus-like symptoms and admitted to isolation ward of district headquarters hospital in Jeypore, the CDMO added.

On the other hand, at least 2,000 migrant workers returned to Ganjam from Surat, Mumbai and Pune by trains on Sunday.

The labourers were screened at different railway stations and except four of them, the rest were sent to their villages in 40 buses arranged by the district administration.

Till Sunday, 346 people were quarantined in the district. Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said of the 2,000 migrant labourers who returned from COVID-19 affected states, four labourers suspected of suffering from the disease were admitted to isolation ward of MKCG MCH on Sunday. Two of them tested negative and were released from hospital on Monday. Blood and swab sample tests of two others is awaited.

Over six lakh people of Ganjam migrated to Surat, Maharastra, Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka last year to work as labourers. In the last fortnight, at least 5,000 migrant workers have returned.

 Sambalpur district, too, is witnessing a homecoming of a large number of skilled labourers. As many as 1623 labourers have returned to Balangir in the last four days and they were provided ration of four months by the local administration.

All the labourers were screened at railway stations and bus stands. In Athagarh sub-division, over 300 migrant workers have returned to their villages in the last four days. Two persons suspected to have been affected by coronavirus have been sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital for tests, informed SDMO Bijay Kumar Mishra.

Amid lockdown

  • Eight labourers of Kotpad block in Koraput walk from Konawalsa in Andhra Pradesh to Pottangi to reach home

  • 2000 migrant workers returned from Surat, Mumbai and Pune to Ganjam district on Sunday. 2 admitted to MKCG MCH isolation ward

  • 300 labourers return to Athagarh, some violate the quarantine guidelines 

  • 1623 labourers come back to Balangir in last four days

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha odisha migrant workers
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp