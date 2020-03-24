STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha imposes lockdown in the entire state till March 29 midnight

The chief secretary has directed all the district collectors during a video-conference meeting to take immediate necessary steps to ensure the lockdown.

Published: 24th March 2020 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

A road on Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border closed after the lockdown I Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a proactive step to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Odisha government on Tuesday announced complete lockdown of all the 30 districts of the state. The lockdown will be in force from Tuesday midnight to March 29 midnight.

Announcing the decision, chief spokesperson of Odisha government on COVID-19, Subroto Bagchi said that the chief secretary has directed all the district collectors during a video-conference meeting to take immediate necessary steps to ensure the lockdown.

Essential services including hospitals, clinics, patholabs and medicine stores will remain open, Bagchi said and added that police, health, electricity, water supply, municipal services and agencies working for COVID-19 will continue during the lockdown period. Besides, shops dealing with fruits, milk, bread,
biscuits, bakery, grocery, vegetables, fish, meat will remain open. Milk booths without tea, coffee and other beverages will also remain open, he said.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus outbreak: Four foreign returnees go missing in Odisha

Bagchi said only one member of a family should go out to the nearest shop in order to fetch minimum essential commodities once in a day and without a vehicle.

He announced that hostels under the scheduled tribe and scheduled caste development department have been closed and the inmates will be handed over to
their parents/guardians with their scholarship money. District collectors have been asked to monitor their safe return.

Banks, ATMs and petrol pumps will remain open during the period. Banks have been told to manage offices with 10 percent employees with guidance of the collector and maintain enough cash in their ATMs.

The state government had shutdown five coastal districts in the first phase on March 21 keeping in view the number of foreign returnees to these places. Another nine districts were put under lockdown on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha coronavirus coronavirus cases in Odisha Odisha lockdown
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thermal screening of passengers being conducted amid coronavirus outbreak, at Guwahati Railway Station. (Photo| ANI)
Doctor explains: How can cancer patients keep coronavirus away?
Police officials warning people who were seen on the roads in Andhra. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh police pick up lathis to deal with curfew violators
Gallery
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp