Odisha imposes lockdown in the entire state till March 29 midnight

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a proactive step to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Odisha government on Tuesday announced complete lockdown of all the 30 districts of the state. The lockdown will be in force from Tuesday midnight to March 29 midnight.

Announcing the decision, chief spokesperson of Odisha government on COVID-19, Subroto Bagchi said that the chief secretary has directed all the district collectors during a video-conference meeting to take immediate necessary steps to ensure the lockdown.

Essential services including hospitals, clinics, patholabs and medicine stores will remain open, Bagchi said and added that police, health, electricity, water supply, municipal services and agencies working for COVID-19 will continue during the lockdown period. Besides, shops dealing with fruits, milk, bread,

biscuits, bakery, grocery, vegetables, fish, meat will remain open. Milk booths without tea, coffee and other beverages will also remain open, he said.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus outbreak: Four foreign returnees go missing in Odisha

Bagchi said only one member of a family should go out to the nearest shop in order to fetch minimum essential commodities once in a day and without a vehicle.

He announced that hostels under the scheduled tribe and scheduled caste development department have been closed and the inmates will be handed over to

their parents/guardians with their scholarship money. District collectors have been asked to monitor their safe return.

Banks, ATMs and petrol pumps will remain open during the period. Banks have been told to manage offices with 10 percent employees with guidance of the collector and maintain enough cash in their ATMs.

The state government had shutdown five coastal districts in the first phase on March 21 keeping in view the number of foreign returnees to these places. Another nine districts were put under lockdown on Monday.