Odisha police detains those violating restriction to prevent spread of coronavirus

Ghadei said only those shops selling essential commodities are allowed to remain open during the lockdown period.

Published: 24th March 2020 08:44 AM

Passengers wearing protective masks travel in a crowded Gorakhpur bound train amid worldwide coronavirus scare at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai

Representative image (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: Town police on Monday detained an employee of a cement store for violating the restrictions imposed by the district administration to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus.

He was identified as Subrat Das. Sources said despite the town being placed under lockdown, Das had opened the cement shop at Gaba Sahi in the morning in absence of the owner. He even sold cement bags to customers. 

On being informed, a police team reached the shop and picked up Das. Town IIC Chandan Ghadei said the employee was detained for a few hours for violating the order of the district administration. He was later released after a warning.



