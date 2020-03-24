STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Total number of districts in Odisha under lockdown rises to 14, three crore people grounded

The new districts include Puri, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda.

Security personnel checking vehicles during lockdown at Jaydev Vihar Square in Bhubaneswar on Monday | BISWANATH SWAIN

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: As the shadow of novel coronavirus over the country begins to darken, Odisha Government on Monday announced extension of the total lockdown to nine more districts.The lockdown will start from 7 am on Saturday and continue till March 29.

Earlier, the State Government had shutdown Khurda, Cuttack, Ganjam, Kendrapara and Angul districts including the cities of Bhubaneswar, Puri, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Jajpur, Jajpur Road, Bhadrak and Balasore. 

Official sources said with the revised order, more than three crore people in will be under total lockdown. A notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare department said the decision was taken as it had become imperative to adopt strict social distancing and isolation measures to prevent spread of COVID-19. 

No public transport services including operation of taxis and auto-rickshaws will be permitted in these areas. However, transport of all kinds to and from hospitals and airports has been exempted. 

All commercial establishments, offices, factories, workshops and godowns have been asked to close their operations in the 14 districts.

While all foreign returnees have been instructed to remain under strict home quarantine, people have been advised to stay at home and come out only for urgent needs.

Any person found violating the containment measures will be deemed to have committed an offence punishable under section 188 of the IPC.

However, essential services like police, health, urban bodies, fire services, electricity, water, banks, ATMs and supply chains along with grocery shops, medicine stores, vegetable, meat, fish markets, takeaway and home delivery restaurants and those manufacturing and selling essential items have been exempted from the closure. 

