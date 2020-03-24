STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Tourists stranded in Puri as Odisha goes under lockdown to control coronavirus spread

With train and bus services suspended and hotels refusing accommodation, many are seen camping under a banyan tree near the railway station since Sunday without food and water.

Published: 24th March 2020 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Families from other States camping under a tree near Puri railway station

Families from other States camping under a tree near Puri railway station (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI: As Puri closed its doors to the outer world, many tourists and devotees of Lord Jagannath have been left stranded with nowhere to go. 

With train and bus services suspended and hotels refusing accommodation, many are seen camping under a banyan tree near the railway station since Sunday without food and water.

One such family is from Bilaspur. After recovering from a brain haemorrhage, Rajesh Sharma and his wife Rajani along with their 10-year-old son had come to Puri to offer prayers to Lord Jagannath. But, little did they know that the temple has been closed for devotees. Now Rajesh and his family are left in a lurch as all communication has been suspended as part of the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. 

Rajesh said after they got to know the shrine was closed, they approached the railway authorities for space in the waiting room of the railway station. However, they were denied entry. Even the hotels refused to give them rooms. Another family of Mandodari Pradhan from Gajapati district, who had come to the town to perform the last rites of a kin too have taken shelter under the tree. Similar is the plight of Taramoni Devi from Ranchi. 

Nobody took notice of these families until a journalist came to know of their situation and informed Collector Balwant Singh. In reply to the journalist’s message, the Collector said he has asked officials concerned to help them. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Odisha lockdown
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp