Tourists stranded in Puri as Odisha goes under lockdown to control coronavirus spread

By Express News Service

PURI: As Puri closed its doors to the outer world, many tourists and devotees of Lord Jagannath have been left stranded with nowhere to go.

With train and bus services suspended and hotels refusing accommodation, many are seen camping under a banyan tree near the railway station since Sunday without food and water.

One such family is from Bilaspur. After recovering from a brain haemorrhage, Rajesh Sharma and his wife Rajani along with their 10-year-old son had come to Puri to offer prayers to Lord Jagannath. But, little did they know that the temple has been closed for devotees. Now Rajesh and his family are left in a lurch as all communication has been suspended as part of the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Rajesh said after they got to know the shrine was closed, they approached the railway authorities for space in the waiting room of the railway station. However, they were denied entry. Even the hotels refused to give them rooms. Another family of Mandodari Pradhan from Gajapati district, who had come to the town to perform the last rites of a kin too have taken shelter under the tree. Similar is the plight of Taramoni Devi from Ranchi.

Nobody took notice of these families until a journalist came to know of their situation and informed Collector Balwant Singh. In reply to the journalist’s message, the Collector said he has asked officials concerned to help them.