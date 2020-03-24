STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Whither social distancing?

Even as public transport including buses and auto-rickshaws stopped plying, private vehicles were seen on the roads.

Published: 24th March 2020

An open liquor shop in Bhawanipatna town

An open liquor shop in Bhawanipatna town

By Express News Service

The lockdown announced by State Government to prevent coronavirus from spreading failed to restrain people of Sambalpur from staying indoors. 

Unlike Janata Curfew on Sunday when people remained inside their houses, they just tumbled out into the streets on Monday in complete disregard to the first day of the week-long lockdown. When confronted, they made excuses of having urgent work.

While grocery, medicine and fruit shops remained open, no precautions were taken at these places to ensure social distancing.

Even the Golebazar market in the city witnessed a huge rush like usual days during the early hours. 

Though police teams were deployed at several places in the city, the first day of lockdown reflected a faltering enforcement of restrictions on people. Sambalpur SDPO, Tapan Mohanty said most of the people gave a genuine reason for stepping out of their houses.

“We cannot restrict any person from buying medicines, going to the doctors or any other emergency. However we are chalking out a plan to intensify the enforcement from tomorrow”, he said. 

The crowd gradually decreased in the late afternoon after police patrolled across the city to curb unnecessary gathering.

Meanwhile, the State Government has extended the lockdown from town limits to across the district which will be enforced from Tuesday. Quarantine centres with a capacity of 50 persons have been identified across 138 gram panchayats in the district. Additional quarantine facilities have been put in place at GP office, school, shelter homes and other Government offices with basic facilities like food, water and bedding.

At Rourkela too, police had to step in to enforce the lockdown. Despite the lockdown announced by the State Government, all shops opened normally on Monday with usual vehicular traffic on the city streets.
However, police teams led by SP K Shiva Subramani swung into action. As enforcement was intensified, the situation gradually improved. Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan also came out with an appeal and exhorted people to abide by the restrictions.

He said travelling inside Rourkela city has been restricted except for emergency reasons. Assuring that shops selling medicines, groceries, vegetables, milk, eggs and food items will be open, the Collector said other shops will remain closed for the time being.

In Ganjam, Collector Vijaya Amruta Kulange declared a complete lockdown on Monday. He said shops selling essential commodities will remain open from 7 am to 4 pm every day but vehicles including two-wheeler will not be allowed to ply and violators would face stringent action.

He further said no person will be allowed to enter or go out of the district from Tuesday. Stating that there will be no distribution of newspapers from Tuesday, he appealed people to cooperate with the administration to prevent spread of coronavirus.

At Angul, Collector Manoj Kumar Mohanty has formed squads to monitor arrival of people into the district from other parts of the country. He warned of stringent measures against people found hoarding essential commodities.

The administration has also asked private industries to allow only 50 per cent workforce at one time on a rotation basis.

People have been advised to collect vehicle passes from the local police station if they intend to go to Cuttack or Bhubaneswar. A medical team will be deployed at the district hospital to attend to emergency cases.

Comments

