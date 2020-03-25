STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cashew units in Odisha's Koraput defy safety norms, despite state being under lockdown

The district has 44 cashew nut processing units and mostly employ women labourers from Jeypore, Kundra, Koraput, Dasmantpur, Boipariguda, Kotpad and Semiliguda.

Published: 25th March 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

For representational purposes (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Even as the State Government has enforced strict social distancing norms and other precautionary measures to prevent spread of coronavirus, some cashew nut processing mills in Koraput district continue to engage workers in large numbers and exposing them to the risk.

Owners of these units bring the labourers in jeeps and vans to their mills in the morning and leave them in their houses in the evening.

Throwing social distancing norm to the wind, at least 10 women are brought in one vehicle and this goes unchecked by police.

The district has 44 cashew nut processing units and mostly employ women labourers from Jeypore, Kundra, Koraput, Dasmantpur, Boipariguda, Kotpad and Semiliguda.

Over 4,000 women labourers are engaged every day by these units and this has posed a serious challenge for the administration.

A labourer of Umuri, Raila said she has been going to work every day.

But their transportation and workplace are far from safe. Neither there is any special arrangement for hand washing nor social distancing made mandatory in the mill.

Most of the mills operate near villages which make it easier for the owners to get labourers and also escape the vigil of administration.

Sub-Collector LN Dalbehera said stringent action will be taken against the owners of cashew processing units who keep their mills open from Tuesday midnight.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Odisha lockdown
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp