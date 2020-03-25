COVID-19: Odisha under lockdown witnesses steep rise in price of vegetables, people's woes

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: As Odisha entered day three of the lockdown, people in the district are now facing the brunt of a steep rise in vegetable prices.

Tomato, which was sold at Rs 25 per kg, has now gone up to Rs 50 per kg. Similarly, the price of pointed gourd has doubled to Rs 40 per kg. Pumpkin, which was sold at Rs 15 per kg before lockdown, has gone up to Rs 30 per kg. Similarly, the prices of lady finger, beans and other vegetables have also increased.

Babaji Sahoo, a vegetable seller, said the price of potato has soared to Rs 40 per kg against Rs 25 per kg four days back.

Owing to disruption in transport, vegetable markets across the district wore a deserted look on Tuesday.

The district receives over 10 truckloads of fruits and vegetables from Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra and other States every day. “With transport coming to an abrupt halt, the repercussion of the lockdown will be massive,” warned Bhajahari Rout, vice-president of Kendrapara Traders’ Association.

The lockdown has also affected farmers who bring vegetables to the town daily. Since vegetables are perishable commodity, the loss owing to the lockdown is huge, said Nalinikanta Behera, a vegetable grower of Patkura.

In Bhawanipatna, the sudden and steep rise in price of potato led to panic buying of the bulb. While on Monday, a 50 kg bag of potato was being sold for Rs 750, it went to Rs 810 on the day. By evening the price had gone up to Rs 1,100 for a 50 kg bag. The bulb is being sold for Rs 30 per kg.

Costly affair amid crisis