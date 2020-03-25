STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Implement Central health plan to fight coronavirus in Odisha': Dharmendra Pradhan

In a series of tweets, Pradhan said an Ayushman Bharat beneficiary will be able to get himself tested for COVID-19 in any of the empanelled private hospital free of cost.

Published: 25th March 2020 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Dharmendra Pradhan

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan once again requested Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to implement Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the largest healthcare scheme, in the State.

Pradhan took to twitter to urge the Chief Minister to implement the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in Odisha for the benefit of people to further strengthen the fight against COVID-19.

“In wake of the global pandemic and the rising number of coronavirus cases, I request Shri @Naveen_Odisha to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Odisha for the benefit of the people to further strengthen the fight against #COVID-19,” Pradhan said.

In a series of tweets, Pradhan said an Ayushman Bharat beneficiary will be able to get himself tested for COVID-19 in any of the empanelled private hospital free of cost. In case a suspected COVID-19 patient has to be isolated in a private hospital, the isolation would also be covered under the scheme.Pradhan’s appeal to the Chief Minister came immediately after the Centre’s announcement to include COVID-19 treatment under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY scheme. 

