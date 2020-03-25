STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

India under lockdown: Supply of essential commodities marginally affected in Odisha

Vendors and grocery storekeepers said while supply of milk by OMFED is reaching on time, supply by private dairy firms has been affected in some parts.

Published: 25th March 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

A grocery store owner on Cuttack-Puri road waits for customers on Tuesday

A grocery store owner on Cuttack-Puri road waits for customers on Tuesday

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The restriction on movement of vehicles following lockdown has marginally affected supply of essential goods, though situation remains normal.

Vendors and grocery storekeepers said while supply of milk by OMFED is reaching on time, supply by private dairy firms has been affected in some parts, especially Saheed Nagar, Nayapalli and other places.

Vendor of a grocery store at Cuttack-Puri road said supply of essential food items has remained normal. He, however, said the only difficulty they are facing is most of the wholesalers are not coming to them to deliver their order.

“For the last few days we are going to the godowns in different parts of the City to bring bring grocery products for our stores,” he said.

On Monday, trader bodies, fruits and grocery wholesalers had met Bhubnaneswar Municipal Corporation officials in the evening to air their grievance and the problem faced by them in maintaining the supply chain.

BMC South-West Zonal Deputy Commissioner Rabindra Kumar Jethi said they have assured wholesalers and traders all support in this situation to ensure that supply of essential commodities in the city remains unaffected.BMC officials said the market representatives have also requested them to provide hand wash facility at markets and haats managed by the Corporation to check spread of the virus effectively.

“We have assured them all help as per the government guidelines to ensure that there is no shortage of essential during the lockdown,” the ZDC said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India under lockdown Odisha OMFED
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp