India under lockdown: Supply of essential commodities marginally affected in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The restriction on movement of vehicles following lockdown has marginally affected supply of essential goods, though situation remains normal.

Vendors and grocery storekeepers said while supply of milk by OMFED is reaching on time, supply by private dairy firms has been affected in some parts, especially Saheed Nagar, Nayapalli and other places.

Vendor of a grocery store at Cuttack-Puri road said supply of essential food items has remained normal. He, however, said the only difficulty they are facing is most of the wholesalers are not coming to them to deliver their order.

“For the last few days we are going to the godowns in different parts of the City to bring bring grocery products for our stores,” he said.

On Monday, trader bodies, fruits and grocery wholesalers had met Bhubnaneswar Municipal Corporation officials in the evening to air their grievance and the problem faced by them in maintaining the supply chain.

BMC South-West Zonal Deputy Commissioner Rabindra Kumar Jethi said they have assured wholesalers and traders all support in this situation to ensure that supply of essential commodities in the city remains unaffected.BMC officials said the market representatives have also requested them to provide hand wash facility at markets and haats managed by the Corporation to check spread of the virus effectively.

“We have assured them all help as per the government guidelines to ensure that there is no shortage of essential during the lockdown,” the ZDC said.